Man dies in Amarillo following accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a crash in north Amarillo on Saturday night.

APD said on August 29, 2020 at 8:49 p.m. officers were called to the scene of a major crash that involved three vehicles at River Road and St. Francis Ave.

APD added a 39-year-old male of Amarillo had been heading north on River Rd. driving a Mercury Grand Marquis, while a Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on St. Francis.

The driver of the Grand Marquis disregarded a flashing red signal causing the Silverado pickup to strike the passenger side of the Mercury Grand Marquis, according to APD.

Amarillo Police said following that, the vehicles spun in a clockwise direction causing the left-back quarter of the Mercury to hit the front left of a Dodge Ram that was stopped at the light facing southbound on River rd.

According to officials, Larry Gress, a 78-year-old passenger in the Mercury died from injuries sustained in the crash after being transported to the hospital.

APD said the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

