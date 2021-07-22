Man dies after Texas County crash, one other in critical condition

HOOKER, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – One man has died and one woman is in critical condition after a Wednesday evening crash in Texas County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), at around 6:20 p.m. on July 21 a Ford F250 was southbound on County Road 53 east of Hooker, Okla., and a Ford F150 was eastbound on US-64. The F250, driven by Brice Lane Martinez, 23, of Sunray, Texas, “failed to stop at a stop sign” and struck the F150, with Martinez ejected on impact.

Martinez’s pickup rolled “one and one quarter time” according to the OHP’s report, before stopping on the passenger side on the south side of US-64. Martinez was admitted to a local hospital for “unknown injuries” but was listed as in stable condition.

The Ford F150 that was struck by Martinez’s pickup, driven by Jackie A. Mayne, 60, of Grove Spring, Missouri, rolled twice before stopping on its wheels on the south side of US-64.

Mayne, according to OHP, was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, for her “massive” injuries. She was noted as in critical condition.

The passenger in Mayne’s pickup, Lee Eldred Henningsen, 87, of Grove Spring, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Guymon medical examiner. According to OHP, Henningsen will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City, Okla.

According to the OHP report, no seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash.

With Mayne’s condition still “under investigation” according to the OHP report, the investigation is still ongoing.