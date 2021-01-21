Man dies after shooting Tuesday evening in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD has reported that on Jan. 21 Rodney Curtis Ward died from his injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to APD, on Jan. 19, APD officers were called out to a traffic accident at the intersection of southwest 1st Avenue and south Bonham street.

Ward, 48-years-old, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to APD.

Ward was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.

APD said they arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the shooting on Jan. 19.

APD said anyone with information on this case call the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Information can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.