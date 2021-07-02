Man dies after early morning crash on Canyon Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man has died after an early morning crash on the 2100 block of Canyon Drive.

The Amarillo Police Department reported that at around 1 a.m. on July 2, officers responded to a crash on a south frontage road in the 2100 block of Canyon drive.

Officers described that a white Chevrolet Pickup had crashed into a concrete pillar. The driver, a 73 year-old man, died at the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash, according to police.

