AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that one man was found dead after an early morning altercation on Friday.

Police detailed that at 1:15 a.m. on May 27, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street on a disturbance. APD said that Mohamad Al Obeidi, 42, was found at the house with “injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.”

Obeidi was pronounced dead at the scene, said APD. Officers determined that a “physical altercation” had happened between multiple individuals. Everyone involved in the incident has been detained and was talked to by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives.

APD said that no arrests have been made at this time with the investigation still ongoing.