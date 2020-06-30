Man dead after accident in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A crash involving three vehicles in Sherman County on Monday, June 29, left one man dead.

According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11:30 pm on Monday, June 29, a man lost his life after being involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

TxDPS said the accident happened about eight miles northwest of Stratford. Officials said two vehicles were heading northwest on US 287, while the third vehicle, a motorcycle, driven by 59-year-old, Thomas Ellston, of Commerce City, Colorado, was heading southeast on US 287.

DPS said the driver of one of the vehicles that was towing a trailer, failed to pass the second vehicle that was also towing a trailer, to the left safely, and hit vehicle 3 (motorcycle) in the process.

TxDPS said the Ellston’s motorcycle then spun around, exploded, and struck the towed semi-trailer of vehicle two.

TxDPS said Ellston died on the scene.

The crash was investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and is still under investigation according to TxDPS, and information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.

