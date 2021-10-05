Man convicted of aggravated robbery faces 27 years in prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Potter County jury convicted David Alan Alfred on a charge of Aggravated Robbery after a three-day trial in late September, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.

Alfred was arrested after a March 23 incident where Amarillo Police Department (APD) officers reported an employee at an Amarillo business was robbed at gunpoint. The attorney’s office described the incident in a social media post and said Alfred entered the business and began pacing before approaching an employee who was sweeping the floor. After pointing a gun at the employee’s head, Alfred was reported to take her purse before running away from the business.

The District Attorney’s Office said that video evidence from the scene and a statement from the employee gave a description that allowed Alfred to be identified. He was later arrested using a warrant.

Alfred’s trial began on Sept. 27, during which the Potter County jury found him guilty of the robbery charge. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

