AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a BSA hospital entrance and firing a shot into the building and is now facing federal drug charges.

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said that William Cash Love, 46, was arrested on Federal Drug charges on Saturday at the Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital.

According to APD, when officers arrived at BSA, they found that Love had driven through the glass doors of the front entrance and had already been detained by hospital security.

APD reported that Love was later found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and a large number of narcotics when his car was impounded and searched.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail on the federal charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

APD said this case is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Narcotics Unit in cooperation with the DEA.