MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was arrested after a police pursuit led to the discovery of undocumented immigrants in the vehicle that the suspect was driving on Saturday.

According to the Moore County Sheriffs Office, on Saturday a Moore County Deputy was working the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program on U.S. Highway 287 near Cactus. The deputy saw a 2015 Kia passenger car commit a traffic violation and the deputy began to conduct a traffic stop.

The car, according to the office, came to a stop within the city limits of Cactus near Ashton Avenue and the deputy left his patrol vehicle and began to approach the suspects car. The driver of the Kia then placed the car in drive and left the scene of the traffic stop, police added.

The deputy then went back into his vehicle and began to pursue the suspect while the Cactus Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the pursuit, the sheriff’s office added.

The sheriff’s office said that the pursuit continued until the car came to a stop on U.S. Highway 287 near Farm to Market 119, around 9 miles from the original traffic stop. Law enforcement, the office detailed, learned that there were six people in the car, including the driver who was identified as Alejandro D Godinez Arevalo.

Further investigation led deputies to discover that the people inside the car were illegal immigrants that were being “smuggled” by Arevalo. The county added that the smuggled individuals were picked up by the suspect at a safe house in El Paso and were being taken to an unknown address in Kansas City. In addition, deputies discovered that the smuggled individuals paid money in exchange for transportation and that they “had not eaten for several days and did not have basis necessities,” Moore County detailed.

Arevalo, according to police, was arrested and place in the Moore County Jail for “Smuggling of a Person and Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle.” Deputies contacted United States Federal Agents about the illegal immigrants, but police said that “due to the current administrations policy involving immigration the smuggled persons could not be detained and transported back to their respective country.”

The smuggled individuals were released from the scene with no pending charges due to the deputies not having federal jurisdiction, while deputies purchased food and water for the individuals so they “would not be left without basic necessities,” the sheriff’s office concluded.