Man arrested for ‘Conspiracy to Possess and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’ in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man was arrested for “Conspiracy to Possess and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” on July 16, according to a criminal complaint by the United Stated District Court filed on Aug. 9.

According to the complaint, around April of 2021, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Amarillo Police Department (APD) began an investigation into the “drug trafficking activities” of Adrian Sebastian Ponce, alias “Puppet,” and described by police as a white man, 5’5, with black hair and brown eyes. The complaint explains that a co-conspirator identified Ponce in the investigation as a “multi-pound supplier of methamphetamines” in the Texas Panhandle.

The documents add that APD discovered Ponce was a fugitive and had a State of Texas parole warrant that was issued months before. On July 16, APD established a physical surveillance where Ponce was seen driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe, the complaint said. Member of the APD then blocked Ponce’s car at the intersection of S.E. 3rd Avenue and S. Eastern Street where he was placed under arrest for his outstanding parole warrant, according to the documents.

In addition, at the time of Ponce’s arrest, a clear plastic bag that contained an “off-white crystalline substance with a knot tied at the top” was lying on the drivers floorboard where the suspect was sitting and, according to the documents, the substance in the bag tested positive for methamphetamines and weighed 7.85 gross grams.

The complaint details that a passenger, Whitney Alexia Gonzales was also in the car at the time. Officers conduced a “mirandized” interview where Ponce stated that the U.S. currency in his possession was “surviving” describing the word as “hustling which ranged from selling drugs, cutting grass, to committing robberies. APD found further receipts that are consistent with distribution of methamphetamines, the complaint explained.

On the same day of the arrest, APD received permission to search the house of Soda Kheuasouvanh, 4202 S.E. 15th Ave., identified as Ponce girlfriend, and according to the complaint, the suspect said that he was living at that address in the interview with police.

During the search police collected a ledger showing “thousands of dollars owed,” consistent with large amounts of narcotics being distributed, according to the complaint.