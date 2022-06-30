A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department, Robert Daniel York, 38, was arrested on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into Potter County Jail Thursday after an alleged assault on the 1100 block of Rosemont.

The release stated that at around 9:40 a.m. officers were sent to the 1100 block of Rosemont on an attempted suicide call. While en route officers were told that it was an assault.

When officers arrived, they found York being held on the ground by another person. Officers took York into custody and placed him in a patrol car. Witnesses at the scene told officers that York had chased a woman into the street, pointed a gun at her, and then struck her several times with the gun. She was treated by medical responders at the scene for her injuries

This case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Squad.