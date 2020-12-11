Man arrested after two early morning burglaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has reported Cory Allan Brashears, 35, was arrested for two counts of burglary of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest/detention in a vehicle, evading arrest/detention on foot, and unlawful use of criminal instruments.

The APD said that on Dec. 11 at around 1:23 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a business on the 1600 block of east IH-40. The front glass of the business had been broken and several items taken.

Video at the business, said officers, showed a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back committing the crime and fleeing before officers arrived. This man would later be identified as Brashears.

At around 2:57 a.m., APD reports officers responded to another alarm at a business on the 1400 block of southwest 6th Avenue. One officer said Brashears, matching the description from the previous burglary, was seen exiting a vehicle that was parked inside the fence of the location.

Officers said Brashears fled to a vehicle that was parked at southwest 5th Avenue and Parker Street, before getting inside and continuing to flee. He then wrecked in the 400 block of south Florida Street and began running on foot again, and was caught on the 400 block of south Florida.

The APD said, “There are many things we can give tips on with this incident, but the number one thing is not leaving firearms unsecured or unattended in your vehicle. These guns are ending up in the hands of criminals and being used during the commission of other crimes.”

APD advised that if you carry a firearm and must leave it in your vehicle occasionally, look into a locking storage system. If you do not have to leave a firearm in your vehicle, don’t.