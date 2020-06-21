Man arrested after search for suspect accused of stabbing, wounding two officers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police confirmed that Miko Devon Butler was arrested late Saturday night at the Motel 6, 909 66th Street, in connection with the stabbing of two officers.

Officials said two sheriff’s deputies were stabbed and seriously wounded in the 3800 block of South Loop 289 at about 6:40 p.m. EMS took them to University Medical Center for treatment.

Officers set up a perimeter near the 3800 block of South Loop when the stabbing first happened. Later, officers set up at 66th Street and Temple Avenue. Later, a perimeter was set up at the Motel 6.

LCSO released an image of the suspect taken from surveillance video at a nearby Walmart before the stabbing. A photojournalist was on the scene at the moment Butler was taken into custody and loaded into an ambulance. (The image above is from a screen capture of his video.)

Official charges and Butler’s name were not yet listed in the jail roster at the time of this report. LCSO provided a statement at about 11:30 p.m.

(Lubbock, Texas) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. the suspect in the stabbing of two Sheriff’s Deputies has been taken into custody.

Mico Devon Butler, 28, was taken into custody at approximately 10:30 p.m. at Motel 6 located on 66th & I-27. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Metro Crimes Unit,

Lubbock Police Department and the TAG Unit all assisted with locating and arresting the

suspect.

The suspect has been transported by EMS to an area hospital to be treated for a Sheriff’s

Office K-9 dog bite. An update on the deputies, one deputy has been released from the hospital after receiving several stitches to his arm. The other Deputy remains in the hospital.

