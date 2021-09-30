Man arrested after deadly Bell Street shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dylan Mims, 20, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter from the scene after a Thursday evening shooting on Bell Street.

According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officers responded to an apartment on the 1500 block of Bell Street Sept. 29 at around 7:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. One man was found shot at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The victim’s identity was not specified by the police report.

Police reported detectives spoke to witnesses who had been inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and identified Mims, who was still on the scene, as a suspect. Mims was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.