Man arrested after chase around local hotel, charged with possessing meth with intent to distribute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a chase on foot and being found with methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as firearms reported to be stolen, a Canyon man has been charged in a Potter County court.

Don Eric Wolters was charged on Aug. 22 with “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in the Northern District of Texas, filed alongside a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) testimony.

According to the submitted DEA report, Narcotics Agents in the Amarillo Police Department received a tip on Wolters on Aug. 21. At the time, detectives from the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes unit were looking to interview Wolters regarding a recent Amarillo shooting, and Wolters was also noted as wanted for a parole violation.

On Aug. 22, the report said that Wolters was spotted by surveillance units driving a dark gray spray-painted Chevy Camaro, and was followed to the Country Inn and Suites on South Soncy Road. After Wolters was seen going inside the hotel, a perimeter was established around the area.

After seeing officers approach once he left the hotel, the report said that Wolters ran on foot around the hotel, ditching a backpack later found to hold three baggies of methamphetamine and a firearm. Wolters continued running around the hotel, pulling out a loaded handgun from his waist, but dropped the weapon upon seeing officers and was arrested without incident.

In Wolters’ front pocket, officers described finding a plastic baggie containing cocaine, and noted that the guns seized during the arrest were reported to be stolen.

In a later interview, the report stated that Wolters said he got the methamphetamine at the hotel, and admitted to selling the drug.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss