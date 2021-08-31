Man arrested after chase around local hotel, charged with possessing meth with intent to distribute

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a chase on foot and being found with methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as firearms reported to be stolen, a Canyon man has been charged in a Potter County court.

Don Eric Wolters was charged on Aug. 22 with “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in the Northern District of Texas, filed alongside a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) testimony.

According to the submitted DEA report, Narcotics Agents in the Amarillo Police Department received a tip on Wolters on Aug. 21. At the time, detectives from the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes unit were looking to interview Wolters regarding a recent Amarillo shooting, and Wolters was also noted as wanted for a parole violation.

On Aug. 22, the report said that Wolters was spotted by surveillance units driving a dark gray spray-painted Chevy Camaro, and was followed to the Country Inn and Suites on South Soncy Road. After Wolters was seen going inside the hotel, a perimeter was established around the area.

After seeing officers approach once he left the hotel, the report said that Wolters ran on foot around the hotel, ditching a backpack later found to hold three baggies of methamphetamine and a firearm. Wolters continued running around the hotel, pulling out a loaded handgun from his waist, but dropped the weapon upon seeing officers and was arrested without incident.

In Wolters’ front pocket, officers described finding a plastic baggie containing cocaine, and noted that the guns seized during the arrest were reported to be stolen.

In a later interview, the report stated that Wolters said he got the methamphetamine at the hotel, and admitted to selling the drug.