AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A man who allegedly injured an Amarillo police officer in early August while trying to take the gun from the officer’s holster was indicted in Randall County on both attempted murder and drug possession charges.

According to released court documents, 36-year-old Lyle L. Youngs was indicted on one count of “attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer or fireman,” and one count of controlled substance possession after an Aug. 4 incident in southwest Amarillo.

Previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Youngs was involved in a chase with an Amarillo police officer after an alleged traffic stop in the area of the 3400 block of Janet. When an officer tried to arrest Youngs after finding he had a warrant, Youngs allegedly began resisting and fighting with the officer and ran into an alley.

The Amarillo Police Department said that “at one point” during the incident with Youngs, he allegedly “was able to get the officer’s gun partially out of his holster.” The gun then went off and the shot grazed the officer’s leg.

The officer and a bystander were able to hold Youngs until backup arrived at the scene, said the department, and Youngs was arrested.