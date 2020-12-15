Make A Wish car show postponed until 2022

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

via Make A Wish car show PCCC

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –  Announced by the Organization, the Panhandle Council of Car Clubs’ 37th Make A Wish car show is to be postponed until 2022.

“We can be happy with what we all did in 2020, great show, with amazing turnout!” said the announcement. “Thanks everyone involved, we will now have more time to get ready for a wonderful 37th!”

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss