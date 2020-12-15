Make A Wish car show postponed until 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the Organization, the Panhandle Council of Car Clubs’ 37th Make A Wish car show is to be postponed until 2022.

“We can be happy with what we all did in 2020, great show, with amazing turnout!” said the announcement. “Thanks everyone involved, we will now have more time to get ready for a wonderful 37th!”