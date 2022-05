RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office in a Tuesday morning social media announcement, a major accident occurred on Sundown Lane that impacted traffic around 10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office advised drivers to avoid the area around Sundown Lane. Drivers should consider alternate routes in the area and otherwise remain aware of emergency services and personnel on or near the roadway.

