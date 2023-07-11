AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a new league that’s working to be an layup for area kids at the Magic Factory in Amarillo.

“The Magic Factory, magic is an acronym for manifesting gifted children,” said Briah Franklin, owner of the new Magic Factory of Amarillo. She said it’s a facility where kids can create, dream, and of course, drop buckets.

“It’s really important that we continue to imagine and believe in ourselves and understand that we are deserving of good things and a man and a woman are only what it is that they think they are. Those are the gifts that we’ve all been you know thankful to take from the most high and let’s learn how to use them man,” Franklin explained.

Franklin told myhighplains.com that she wanted to do something like this since she was a teenager, but life threw a few unexpected blessings her way.

“I was a young mom, I had my first daughter at 17 and lost a full ride scholarship to TCU to play volleyball, and she saved my life,” Franklin recalled. “Man, definitely saved my life. Everything happens for a reason, and sometimes whenever we’re younger we we only can see as far as our headlights go.”

Two of her babies were delivered early.

“I had a beautiful baby four years later, and I thought I was done having babies. I was on birth control for six years and next thing I know I was pregnant with twin boys who absolutely changed my whole paradigm man,” Franklin said. “We were in NICU for three months and it just really just, you know, put things into perspective for me.”

Franklin added that she wants to use the hard lessons learned in the Magic Factory to inspire others, starting with the Magic League.

“It will be from pre k to second grade and more so just wanted to bring all the foundation of the littles you know, the grasshoppers in,” Franklin said.

As well as the George League, that’s named after her grandfather George Franklin, who, for more than three decades, championed Special Olympics in Amarillo.

“The George League, which is the special humans. It is open to the community as far as volunteers, all that good stuff, if they want to come in, hang out, play basketball with those special people and have some fun, man,” Franklin said.

Creating future leaders one bucket at a time.

The Magic League will have its first two games Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24. For more information, click here.