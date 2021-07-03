Mac10 Project: Former PD Don and Cleveland Browns LB Montrel Meander hosts football camp for kids at alma mater

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It’s a blessing to be able to come out here and just give back to the community, put a smile on those kids face and for them to leave with some knowledge.”

Cleveland Browns Linebacker Montrel Meander hosted his 1st annual Mac 10 Project Football Camp this morning. The former Palo Duro Don hosted the camp, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for neighborhood kids to get lessons from active NFL players.

Amarillo Venom coaches and players also assisted in passing on knowledge to the up and coming generation of gridiron gladiators.

Meander said he’s simply sharing and passing on knowledge from lessons he’s learned, hoping to help the community improve.

“I’ve been telling people all week, ‘I discovered the recipe.’ So I feel like whenever you discover the recipe, you share it to the younger generation,” he said. “I just wanted to come out here and just give some type of knowledge, some type of fun to the game, to the community and give back.”

The free camp gave kids a chance to test and improve their skills in speed, agility, blocking, fumble recovery, and conditioning.

While at the camp, Meander also gave his thoughts on the Browns upcoming season.

“Super Bowl. Why not make it to the Super Bowl?,” he said. “I feel like we have the right weapons, we’ve got great coaches in, everybody is locked in, and we’ve got a team full of competitors and leaders.”

Meander, who graduated from PD in 2013, and played college ball at Grambling State, said he’s excited to see how the changes surrounding new PD coach and alum Eric Mims manifests for the 2021 Dons.

“I love the fact that Coach Mims is back, man. Coach MIms was actually my coach my first two years in high school,” he said. “He’s a good coach. I gave him a hard time, he was always working with me, he gave me a nickname, he’s a good dude, man of God. I feel like Palo Duro got a great coach out of him, his coaching staff is great too.”

For more information on the Mac10 Project, click here.