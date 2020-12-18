Mac Thornberry releases farewell address to District 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today Congressman Mac Thornberry released a farewell address to thank his supporters before leaving office.

Congressman Thornberry has represented District 13 for more than two decades.

“We’re a big diverse energetic country with different regions, different national origins, and a lot of different opinions. That diversity has been a source of much of our strength, but with all those differences, we still have to come together as one country,” said Thornberry.

Mac Thornberry’s full farewell can be found here.

