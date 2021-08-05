Lynne Twist to Keynote annual Philanthropy Day celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is set to host its 29th National Philanthropy Day (NPD) Awards Recognition in November. New to the program, Soul of Money Institute founder Lynne Twist is set to speak.

The event, according to AFP, is sponsored by the Amarillo Area Foundation, CAPTRUST, and the West Texas A&M University Foundation. It is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Heritage Room.

Described by the AFP, the ceremony will “recognize individuals, volunteers, foundations, events and others whose philanthropic efforts have made a significant impact across the Texas Panhandle.”

Lynne Twist is not only the founder of the Soul of Money Institute, but the author of “The Soul of Money: Transforming Your Relationship with Money and Life.”

Twist, according to the AFP:

“Over the past 40 years, Twist has worked with more than 100,000 people in 50 countries in the arenas of fundraising with integrity, conscious philanthropy, strategic visioning and having a healthy relationship with money.” said the AFP, “Her clients include Microsoft, Proctor & Gamble, the International Unity Church, Charles Schwab, United Way, The National Black Theater of Harlem, Harvard University and others.”

“A sought-after speaker, she has presented for the United Nations Beijing Women’s Conference, State of the World Forum, Synthesis Dialogues with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Governor’s Conference on California Women, among others.”

“A recognized global visionary, Twist has been an advisor to the Desmond Tutu Foundation and The Nobel Women’s Initiative. Twist is the recipient of numerous prestigious honors, including the “Woman of Distinction” award from the United Nations. She is a co-founder of The Pachamama Alliance — a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower indigenous people of the Amazon rainforest to preserve their lands and culture. In addition, Twist serves on a number of nonprofit boards including the Fetzer Institute, The Institute of Noetic Sciences, Bioneers, Conscious Capitalism and Women’s Earth Alliance.”

“From working with Mother Teresa in Calcutta to the refugee camps in Ethiopia and the threatened rainforests of the Amazon, Twist’s on-the-ground work has brought her a deep understanding of the social tapestry of the world and the historical landscape of the times we are living in.”

Tickets are on sale now.