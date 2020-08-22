LWV give voter registration opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The League of Women Voters helped people register to vote at the Amarillo Community Market on Saturday morning.

Jami Cowart, LWV voter registration chair spoke on what she and the league’s goal is, she said, “We encourage any citizen 18 or older who is not already registered to vote to come Saturday and get that done! And those who were registered but have moved or changed their name need to get their registration updated as well.”

League volunteer deputy registrars will also conduct voter registration at other locations on upcoming dates as follows:

Saturday, August 29 –just outside the Canyon Farmers Market at the corner of 16th and 5th Avenue in Canyon from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Every Tuesday in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 2nd Avenue outside the JB Kelley Student Center at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

