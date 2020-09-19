LWV provide voter registration opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The League of Women Voters helped people register to vote at Wolflin Village this Saturday morning.

On Saturday, September 19 at the Amarillo Community Market at the old Santa Fe Depot, the LWV helped citizens register to vote from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

On Saturday LWV will be at the Burrowing Owl bookstores on the Square in Canyon and the Summit Shop-ping Center in Amarillo, both from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the “Fair on the Square” in Wolflin Village near the Coffee Memorial bloodmobile close to the Sleep Shop at 2620 Wolflin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

League of Women Voters volunteers will provide an opportunity for people to register to vote again on Tuesday, September 22, which is National Voter Registration Day across the country.

League volunteer deputy registrars will also conduct voter registration Tuesday at the following locations:

East Branch Library at 2232 SE 27th; North Branch Library at 1504 NE 24th; and Northwest Branch Library, 6100 W. 9th, all outdoors, from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Santa Fe Building, outside at the corner of 9th & Polk, from 10 am. to 1 p.m.; and

Outside the JB Kelley Student Center at West Texas A&M University on 2nd Avenue in Canyon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Volunteers will continue to conduct voter registration at this location each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September.

“We urge any citizen 18 or older who is not already registered to vote to come Saturday or Tuesday and get that done!” said Jami Cowart, LWV voter registration chair. “And those who were registered but have moved or changed their name need to get their registration updated as well.”

