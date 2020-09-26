LWV continue to help with voting registration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The League of Women Voters offered up last-minute voter registration services today.

They were at the El Paleton Ice Cream Shop, making sure that anyone who wants to cast their ballot in one of the biggest elections of the year has the opportunity to do so.

Claudia Strovat, the Third Vice-President for the League of Women Voters of Amarillo said, “The general election is November the third and that will cover the President U.S. Senator. The Congressional seats and the State Representatives seats its one of our biggest elections when it is a presidential year. “

The LWV have a few more opportunities for those who are interested to register to do so.

They will be at WT’s campus on Tuesday in the JBK Student Center from 11 a.m. to one p.m. and at the Sante Fe building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 5.

