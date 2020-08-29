LWV continue to help citizens register to vote

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The League of Women Voters helped people register to vote in Canyon on Saturday.

On Saturday, August 29 outside the Canyon Farmers Market, the LWV helped citizens register to vote from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Jami Cowart, LWV voter registration chair spoke on what she and the league’s goal is, she said, “We encourage any citizen 18 or older who is not already registered to vote to come Saturday and get that done! And those who were registered but have moved or changed their name need to get their registration updated as well.”

League volunteer deputy registrars will also conduct voter registration at other locations on upcoming dates as follows:

Every Tuesday in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 2nd Avenue outside the JB Kelley Student Center at West Texas A&M University in Canyon.

More from MyHighPlains.com: