Lubbock Police Department confirms one person killed inside Walmart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed that one person was killed in a shooting inside Walmart at 4th Street and Frankford Ave.

The shooting happened just after 3:45 p.m., according to police.

According to a photojournalist on the scene the store was evacuated after the shooting.

Police said they were actively searching for a suspect who was still at-large as of late Friday afternoon.