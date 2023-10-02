*Article has been updated to exclude the names of the donors.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick will make an appearance at WT’s One West campaign gift announcement on Wednesday.

Officials with WT detailed that at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Fairly Group Club at the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium, WT will announce the funding of a “major initiative” at the university.

In addition to Patrick, WT announced that the Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System John Sharp will be in attendance.

WT noted that guests can enter from Russell Long Blvd. and park on 26th Street.

Those interested can watch the live announcement on the WTAMU YouTube page.