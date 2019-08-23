Louise Daniel History Luncheon honors female peace officers

“It was her last wish, which her friends fulfilled, to create an event around women’s history,” said Natalie Crown, Co-Chair, Louise Daniel History Luncheon.

That’s exactly the legacy that the annual Louise Daniel History Luncheon has left behind. Each year since 2009, hundreds gathered to celebrate and recognize panhandle women in a certain field.



This year it was licensed peace officers, including the City of Cactus first Police Chief, Maribel Tirazon.

“It’s awesome that we get recognized and somebody appreciates what we do. We don’t get told often how much everybody appreciates us, women in law enforcement. It’s a difficult job.” said Tirazon.

The key speaker for the event was Sergeant Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department, who spoke about her journey through the department to where she is today.

“I’ve done the best I can with my career and I appreciate the women that have gone for me and I want the women that come after us to be able to take from us, those that are in here now and coming along, that they are just able to run with it and the possibilities are limitless,” said Burr.

Tirazon wants the younger generation of women to know how big of an impact they can have, if they choose to go into the field.

“If anybody that wants to be a police officer, can be a police officer. It’s a great career, a big learning experience. It’s very rewarding to be a police officer,” said Tirazon.