“LOSS” outreach program aims to reduce area suicides

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new program in Amarillo is hoping to reduce the amount of suicides.

“If we can provide services to the survivors of suicide, then hopefully their likelihood of attempting suicide is far less,” said Amy Hord, Family Support Services’ Director of Behavioral Health & Wellness.

That is the mission behind local outreach to suicide survivors, also known as “LOSS.” It is a newly-implemented suicide prevention program by Family Support Services and Amarillo Public Health.

The process begins with Amarillo police confirming that a suicide has occurred and notifying “LOSS” about the incident.

“Our loss team members are dispatched out and respond on scene to the family members or any loved ones that are on scene. So the loss team is there to kind of be the liaison between the police officers that are on scene and the first responders and the families. We’re there really just to show our support and just answer any questions they may have,” said Jennifer Potter, Family Support Services’ Loss Team Coordinator.

Which is important because Hord said the research shows that the average person that has experienced a death by suicide, will wait four and a half years to reach out for help.

“With this model, the average time it takes for them to reach out for help is about 39 days or about four and a half weeks. So it significantly reduces their risks of things that lead to clinical depression, suicidality themselves, suicide attempts,” said Hord.

This all was made possible thanks to the Williamsons, a local family that lost their son due to suicide and wanted to help prevent it from happening to other area families.

“They didn’t have this resource in place for them. It’s something that would have been helpful for them as well. So we want to really reach out to the community members, let them know they’re not alone. They’re not the only person that has gone through this or is going through this,” said Potter.

Next week, Family Support Services will launch a campaign to help bring awareness to the program.

For more information on that and how to learn more about the “LOSS” team, click here.