AMARILLO, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT)— Los Barrios de Amarillo (LBDA) announced that they will host a picnic party from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June, 15 at the Wesley Community Center Oasis. There will be food, drinks, Games, and music

The picnic will honor LBDA Scholarship recipients, parents, donors, and first responders

2022 LBDA Scholarship recipients

Via: Los Barrios de Amarillo

For more information, contact Los Barrios de Amarillo at losbarriosdeamarillo@gmail.com.