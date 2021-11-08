Los Barrios de Amarillo to host annual career expo for local high school students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Los Barrios de Amarillo organization announced the details of this year’s EPIC Success event, giving hundreds of students throughout the Texas Panhandle the chance to learn about various careers and higher education opportunities.

Formerly known as the Step Up to Success event, this year’s EPIC Success event will be hosted at 8 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10) at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S. Monroe. More than 600 students from 21 high schools across Region 16 are expected to attend this year’s event, hosted in partnership with Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

According to a news release from the organization, the EPIC Success expo is aimed to expose, educate and engage high school students throughout the region, featuring various employers, organizations and post-secondary schools.

“Our goal is to provide an opportunity for students to explore careers through interactive sessions, connect with education and training representatives, learn about career opportunities from employers and discover financial aid options,” the release stated. “Students can choose two career sessions to attend including trade skills, nursing, criminal justice, cinematic arts, ag science and more.”

Participants will also hear from Jonny Luna, this year’s keynote speaker. According to the release, Luna, a current Canyon resident, grew up in the Barrio neighborhood, received his associate’s degree from Amarillo College and received an additional degree from West Texas A&M University. Luna then went to graduate school and is pursuing a dual master’s degree in finance and economics.