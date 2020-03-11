AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Los Barrios de Amarillo hosts Step Up to Success conference for area Region 16 middle and high school students.

Over 400 students are expected to show up to the bi-annual event.

The Step Up to Success Conference has been promoting higher education for over 30 years.

Los Barrios awards scholarships to graduating seniors attending accredited colleges.

The keynote speaker is Johnny Ramirez. Johnny is a graduate of Palo Duro High School and currently attends Amarillo College. His goal is to complete his Associate’s degree then transfer to West Texas A&M University to pursue a Ph.D. in Speech. His ambition is to become a Motivational Speaker with intent to guide young students towards achieving their dreams as his family did for him. His hope is to inspire and empower the younger generation and change lives.

