Los Barrios de Amarillo celebrates 50th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Los Barrios de Amarillo (LBdA) announced the officers that will preside over the 2021 year, which will serve as the 50th year for the organization.

The year-long celebration, “in conjunction with the Wesley Community Center’s 70th anniversary, will include many events honoring the Hispanic culture in Amarillo with the goal of cherishing the memories made in the Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood over the past 50 years.” stated the announcement.

The LBdA officers serving for the year were announced as;

President Mary Bralley

Vice President Jennifer Gallardo

Treasurer Tina Sisneros

Secretary Jerry Branch

Historian Katy Parrish

A calendar of events, said the LBdA, will be made available in the coming weeks.

Expanded the announcement, “Los Barrios de Amarillo is a non-profit organization that was established in 1971 with a mission of promoting higher education and career education for youth. We encourage your involvement and welcome you to join us the fourth Wednesday of each month during the academic year via Zoom (see our Facebook page for link).”

More information about the Los Barrios de Amarillo can be found here, or on their Facebook page, or by phone at 806-372-7960.