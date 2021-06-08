Lora Haasl named WT Employee of the Year at All-Staff Service Awards

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that Lora Haasl has been named at WT Employee of the Year.

Haasl was voted Employee of the Year by faculty and her fellow staffers amid a field of 11 other employees of the month for the 2020-21 academic year.

“I’m surprised and completely honored, especially in light of all of the amazing staff who were recognized throughout the year” Haasl said. “I love WT. I’ve been here almost 20 years and can’t think of a better place to work.”

Haasl, an 18-year WT veteran, won a cash prize, free parking for a year and more during WT’s All-Staff Service Awards, held Tuesday in Legacy Hall inside Jack B. Kelley Student Center said WT.