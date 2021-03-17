AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, “LOOP 335 from Washington to Lakeside impassable and extremely dangerous both eastbound and westbound.”
Multiple accidents, said officials, have caused the backup. Motorists are being heavily encouraged to avoid the area.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- IRS to delay tax deadline until mid-May, report says
- ‘Turned a corner’: Biden’s dog will return to the White House
- Tax increase: Biden confirms plan for ‘small to significant’ hike on high earners
- UPDATE: Semi-truck cleared from Claude Highway at South Loop 335
- Continued accidents on main thoroughfares cause traffic hazards in snowy weather