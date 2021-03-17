Loop 335 from Washington to Lakeside ‘impassable and extremely dangerous’

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, “LOOP 335 from Washington to Lakeside impassable and extremely dangerous both eastbound and westbound.”

Multiple accidents, said officials, have caused the backup. Motorists are being heavily encouraged to avoid the area.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss