UPDATE: Loop 335 eastbound opens after semi-truck overturns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced that North Loop 335 at Eastern was closed in both eastbound and westbound lanes after an accident in which officials say a semi-truck overturned “with possible hazardous material.”

Around 8 a.m., the eastbound lane of the road appeared to MyHighPlains.com crew on the scene as reopened for traffic.

Potter County Fire-Rescue members posted a photo of the scene to social media, echoing other calls by responding officials for drivers to avoid the area.

via Potter County Fire Rescue

Drivers are advised to choose an alternate route until further notice and be on the lookout in the area for emergency personnel and vehicles on or near the road.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.