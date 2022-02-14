AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials on social media, State Loop 335 in Potter County was closed between RM 1061 and 9th Avenue because of a wreck.

As of 1:50 p.m. on Feb. 14, southbound traffic was being detoured down Old Soncy Road and back up to 9th Avenue. Northbound traffic was also being diverted to 9th Avenue.

Drivers are advised to be cautious in the area and be aware of emergency responders on or near the roadways. Drivers should also expect delays or detours when traveling through the area while officials respond to the wreck.

