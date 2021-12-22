4 dead after major accident on Loop 335 between Broadway and Dumas highway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said four people are dead after a major accident on Loop 335 between Broadway and Dumas highway.

According to APD, at around 7:35 p.m. they received a call about a single driver’s car that was traveling on the wrong side of the road in the westbound lane. That car struck another one that was carrying five people. Four of them were confirmed dead.

The single driver and the other passenger were taken to the hospital, APD said.

Authorities said it is possible that alcohol was involved in the crash, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

APD said the westbound lane has been closed down and asked drivers to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more details are made available.