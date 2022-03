AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dan True, a longtime Amarillo weatherman, has died, according to True’s family. He was 97.

True’s daughter said he passed away peacefully on March 16 and was surrounded by family. True was a weatherman at KAMR Local 4 News and a Hometown Hero, serving the country in World War II.

Funeral services for True will be private.