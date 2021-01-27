Lone Star Ballet’s performance of the “Nutcracker” is cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lone Star Ballet has announced that there performance of the “Nutcracker” is cancelled, according to officials.
They had originally planned to hold the postponed performance at the end of February.
Due to the pandemic and current regional hospital rate exceeding 15%, they expect the Civic Center to stay closed.
Lone Star Ballet’s next performance, “Time Steps,” is scheduled for mid-April.
