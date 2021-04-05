Lone Star Ballet headed back to the stage after pandemic hiatus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The pandemic has kept Lone Star Ballet on its toes, but after more than a year of no public performances, they are ready to head back to the stage with an audience.

LSB’s last performance was “The Nutcracker” in 2019. Ballet Mistress and Academy Director Roxann Seaton said she did not think that would be their last.

“It was hard. Our families have kind of taken it hard just because they want to see their kiddos. They want to see them dance,” said Seaton. “Right now, they’re not even in the studio. We’re not letting them in the halls to watch our classes are anything like we normally would.”

Seaton said they were two weeks away from their performance of “Wolf” when several of their performers came down with COVID.

“We decided it was best to just cancel the performance and keep everybody home for two weeks,” said Seaton.

After the recoveries, safe practices continued. Seaton said they follow all of the guidelines.

“We have cleaned every studio after every dance class that we have, after every rehearsal we have. We are trying to keep the social distancing in the halls in the studios. They’re wearing masks while we’re rehearsing and taking classes, as well as our instructors, and asking anybody if they’re sick to stay at home until they feel better or have gotten that negative,” said Seaton.

Now it is time to head back to the stage. Something Seaton and the dancers are excited about.

“It does feel weird, and I’ve had a few of them still ask, ‘Are we really, really going to do this?” Yes, we’re really going to do this,” said Seaton. “The dancers are excited. They’re full of energy. It’s, it’s just a great show to get us back into the swing of things.”

Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and they are asking the audience to wear masks.

Their performance is called “Time Steps”. It includes rock ‘n’ roll music from the mid-50s to the mid-80s.

Performances are at the Performing Arts Center on:

Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m.

Click here to view ticket information.

Seaton said she sees this as a glimmer of hope.

“I think it’s important because we need hope. We need things to look forward to doing and going out.,” said Seaton. “I think coming out and watching the show will get everybody in the spring mood and hopefully get us geared up for summer and ready to be back at it.”