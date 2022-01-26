AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An employee of the Logan, New Mexico Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department was recently arrested in Amarillo after a complaint claims that the employee indecently assaulted a 17-year-old.

According to documents from Potter County, 39-year-old Brian Cox was arrested Tuesday and has since bonded out for an incident that occurred in July 2021. The documents state that Cox and the 17-year-old traveled from Logan to Amarillo.

Cox allegedly touched the teen inappropriately while staying in the same hotel room in Amarillo., the affidavit reads. Documents also state that Cox forcibly made the teen touch him in a sexual manner, even though the teen asked Cox to stop multiple times. The documents state that an Amarillo Police Officer heard Cox admit to his wife during a phone call that he groped the teen.

In a statement given to MyHighPlains.com from the village of Logan, officials stated that this is a “sensitive personnel matter.”

“The individual in question is taking a leave of absence effective immediately from the village of Logan Fire and EMS departments pending the outcome of any criminal actions in any jurisdiction,” the statement read.