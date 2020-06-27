Logan Municipal Schools cancels graduation ceremony after facing $1.75 million fine

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there […]

LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Logan Municipal Schools is no longer holding a traditional graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 after the New Mexico Department of Health said they would fine the school district $5000 for each person attending the graduation.

The Logan Municipal Schools was attempting to throw the seniors of 2020 a summer graduation ceremony at the Logan HS Football Field on June 27, but then they were contacted by the NM Public Education Department.

The NM Public Education Department, according to the Logan Municipal School District’s Facebook page, was prepared to fine the school district $5000 for each person attending the graduation.

Logan Municipal Schools said the fine would have been around $1.75 million, considering the number of tickets issued.

But the school district did not give up there. LMS attempted to move the ceremony across state lines to the first Baptist Church of Dalhart, TX. The graduation was still planned to be held on June 27.

However, the LMS was met with another problem when they said a Texas county judge intervened on Friday, June 26. LMS said the Judge told the church LMS could not hold their ceremony there.

So, with not a lot of other options, LMS announced they would distribute diplomas as graduates (and their families) drive through their school property, one vehicle at a time.

The school district said they were proud of their seniors due to their resiliency while faced with unexpected challenges, and they were confident the Longhorn graduates will have very bright futures.

