Loft Church hosted a red carpet drive-thru in place of Night to Shine prom

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Saturday, the Loft Church hosted a red carpet drive-thru in place of their annual Night to Shine prom.



Night to Shine is a prom for people with special needs. It is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and The Loft Church is one of 700 locations worldwide that hosts a Night to Shine Prom. Due to COVID-19, the prom was virtual this year and churches are hosting Shine Thru events in their place.

This is the 3rd year for the Loft Church to host a Night to Shine event in the Amarillo area.

“So in the midst of COVID, we obviously could not have our huge prom, like we normally do. Last year we had 400 guests and about 600 volunteers at the Civic Center last February, so it was really important to us to make sure that we could still do something to show our friends with special needs that we love them,” said Hannah Crites, event coordinator

Guests who attended drove down the red carpet and received the royal treatment as they are celebrated from a safe distance.