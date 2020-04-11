Local woman’s church idea leads to a heartwarming Easter event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman’s heartwarming idea is now looking to become reality, thanks to a local business owner trying to get the word out.

Jaton McGaughy had an idea that involved having all the churches in Amarillo ring their bells on Easter at 1 p.m. for what would be an act of unity in the community during this quarantine.

McGaughy said, “I was trying to think of a way since we have social separation with all of us, and we’re not attending our churches on The Easter Sunday morning, of some way that we can feel more connected.”

McGaughy shared her idea with her daughter, Karen Welch, and the idea eventually made its way to Kim May, the CEO of Nobox Creative, an Amarillo marketing and advertising firm.

Kim May and her company are now helping spread the word on McGaughy’s special idea. May said, “Thinking about doing something, all at the same time, no matter where we are, who’s home we’re in, how we’re quarantined. Getting out, and hearing the bells from a local church, or ringing our own horns or noisemakers, there’s something really special about doing that together.”

May also said she thinks the event could help spread hope. “I think we’re all looking for something of hope. And the thought of ringing this bell to me, says we’re in this together, but also there’s hope.there’s hope that first of all this is temporary, and secondly, that it will change and it will change for the better,” said May.

May wants to inform Amarillo that the Easter Sunday bell-ringing event is happening so that every one of them can join if they want to.

The Easter Sunday bell-ringing event is happening at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and May said everyone is invited to join whether it be through church bells, car horns, or any other sound maker they want to use to ensure their solidarity is heard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: