Local woman’s book about mental health looking to help others

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to mental health and the struggles that go along with it, many have a difficult time talking about their experiences.

But a local woman recently wrote a book about her struggle, to help others.

The process for Cierra Fuller to start telling her story started with a blog, which morphed into her book, “A Broken Child to a Struggling Adult.”

“I got over 25 messages and it basically inspired me and humbled me to keep going and put my full story out there, instead of just a little bit in a blog,” said Fuller.

Fuller said people who read her book will see the many struggles she has gone through and how she made it through.

“They can see the beginning, which was me growing up and having the reputation and name of my father. It affected me all through school. I wasn’t allowed to have friends, because their parents wouldn’t let them be my friend because of the reputation. I didn’t get invited to birthday parties and I was bullied because I had freckles and a birthmark, so really all that builds up as you get older and older,” said Fuller.

Fuller added there is one aspect in recovery, self-love.

“Self-love is something you need in life and if you don’t have it, you can’t love others correctly. God gave me another chance, I shouldn’t be here today. That made me want to keep going and going and it turned into a book,” said Fuller.

The book is still available for preorder on Fuller’s website, which can be found by clicking the link, through the rest of August, as well as self-love t-shirts and mugs.

