Local woman talks about a friend who passed away after contracting COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A local woman is dealing with the loss of her best friend after she was the first in our area to die from the coronavirus.

Shaye Warner who says she is a registered nurse said, that on Friday, March 13, her friend was feeling unwell and went to get tested for the flu, but the results came back negative, “She got sick about Wednesday night, and she was just saying she had the chills, just had chills. And on Friday, she felt like she started running a really high fever, so she went and got tested for the flu, and that test came back negative. They told her, “You have a virus of some sort.”

When Warner’s friend woke up Saturday, March 14, still sick, Warner said, her friend again went to get tested. Warner said she tested positive for the flu B, and also had pneumonia and was admitted into the hospital that same day.

On Tuesday, March 17, Warner said that her friend’s husband called her and said that her friend “had coded and they had to admit her to the ICU and intubate her and put her in a medically induced coma.”

Sometime on March 17, Warner said, her friend had been tested for COVID-19.

Warners’ best friend passed away, March 24, 2020.

Warner said she and her friend were as close as sisters, and talked pretty much every day.

Warner wants patients that show signs of breathing problems to be tested, she said, “If somebody comes to the ER, and they present to the ER respiratory symptoms or pneumonia they need to be tested.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: