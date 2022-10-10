AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is accepting a check after having been named the winner of the “We Care” Charity Campaign.

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center received $3,000 from the campaign hosted by All-Star Dodge and Autoplex BMW.

The campaign took nominations from the community and let them vote on the non-profits.

“It is such a blessing and I think it’s a great thing he is doing for the community that All-Star Dodge is doing. The campaign to help support and bring non-profits to light in the community, said Stephanie Brady, founder and executive director of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The charity campaign is still running and those wanting to nominate can do so on All-Star Dodge’s website.