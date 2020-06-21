Local Walmart and Sam’s Club locations set to launch Children’s Miracle Network campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local Walmart and Sam’s Club locations will soon be helping Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals with their Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign.

Starting Monday, June 22, local Walmart and Sam’s Club locations will begin their annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign.

Customers will have the opportunity to donate $1 or more when checking out. Due to COVID-19, customers may also donate when purchasing online for grocery pick up.

Every dollar raised through the campaign stays local to help sick or injured children. The funds give support for family grants to assist with medical bills, doctor visits, prescriptions, or home medical needs. The Funds are also used to support the Child Life programs at BSA and Northwest Texas Hospital.

Walmart and Sam’s Club funds impact each of the 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which treat one in 10 children across North America.

Hospitals use the funds based on what they need most, typically providing lifesaving equipment and research, supporting top therapy programs, and providing charitable care.

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, visit www.CMNHospitals.org.

